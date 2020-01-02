X

Gabi - Home & Car Insurance for iOS

By Gabi Personal Insurance Agency Free

Developer's Description

By Gabi Personal Insurance Agency

Insurance companies want to take your money. Gabi wants you to save it. Gabi is like Expedia for insurance, letting you compare and buy insurance rates from top providers. See what Gabi saves you.

We shop for your car & home insurance - saving you $720 on average!

Gabi is FREE, we never spam or cold call.

HOW GABI WORKS

1. Simply connect your existing policy or send us a PDF of it

2. Let us compare up to 20 quotes for you

3. Buy the cheaper policy directly from Gabi

WHY OUR USERS LOVE US

"I ended up saving $400 a year and they had AMAZING customer service. It was SO easy, I really wish I knew about Gabi sooner!" - Nicholas T.

"Gabi has really simplified the process of getting insurance quotes and switching providers in a way that takes 98% of the obligation out of your hands." - Ryan K.

"So easy to use and they provide you with the best savings. Scott was fantastic and ended up saving us over $1200 a year!" - Cheryl B.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Free
The World's Most Popular Bitcoin Wallet, featured in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
iOS
Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Venmo

Free
Make and share payments.
iOS
Venmo

PayPal - Send and request money safely

Free
Tap into your money.
iOS
PayPal - Send and request money safely

Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Free
Mint is the free, effortless way to manage your money in one place.
iOS
Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping