Extract tar.gz, gz and xz easily! Extractor tool that will open Unix type archives in few taps. Just choose gz or xz archive file and extractor will do all other for you. All are fully automotive, no need for long and hard step by step extract process.

GZ and XZ Extractor main features:

- Intuitive interface

- Shows only gz, tar.gz and xz files

- Open extracted files with any pre-installed app

Many are faced with a situation where it is urgently necessary to unzip the xz, tar.gz or gz files. Although this may seem like a daunting task at first glance, in reality, it is done in just a few simple steps. GZ & XZ Extract will help you quickly and easily get your files from the archive.

If you guessing what GZ means - its standard extension for files compressed by GNU zip and mostly used by Unix systems. XZ in same time is an extension for archives what uses XZ algorithm for compression, it is very efficient for large files and is commonly used to distribute Slackware Linux package distributions.

If you have any suggestions on how to improve GZ & XZ Extract, feel free to contact me via e-mail.

What's new in version 1.2

Release February 4, 2020
Date Added February 4, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 18
Downloads Last Week 2
