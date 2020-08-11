Join or Sign In

GUITAR CHORD (Basic) - Guitar chords & sound for Android

amGames

Developer's Description

By amGames

This is the App of guitar chords library.

You can check the guitar chords and their sounds.

12 keys x 32 chords x 3 fingering positions are included.

This is simple and easy to use guitar chords App.

Recommended for beginners and all guitarists!

Use this App to improve your guitar practice, please.

12 x 32 x 3 = 1152 guitar chord diagrams

12 keys x 32 chords are included.

Also, it includes 3 types of fingering positions (how to press down), so there are 1152 kinds of guitar chord diagrams.

Check the chord sounds

You can check the sound by tapping or sliding strings.

(By tapping 'Star pick' at the right of the screen, it'll automatically sound the stroke tone.)

For Left handed

This App supports lefty guitars (left handed guitars), also.

You can switch on the title screen.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Android
Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

