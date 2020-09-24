Join or Sign In

GTV Live Cricket:IPL for Android

By Avijit Free

Developer's Description

By Avijit

Enjoy ball by ball live cricket by this app. GTV live TV is most popular cricket channel in Bangladesh. All Bangladesh international match, BPL and sometimes IPL

are broadcast by this GTV channel. GTV is known as Gazi TV.

Ipl Teams:

Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals

Kings XI Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Most International matches:

Bangladesh vs India

Bangladesh vs Australia

Bangladesh vs South Africa

India vs Australia

India vs South Africa

India vs England

Main Features of this app:

Ball by ball updates through notification

Every live event covered timely

Subscriber any problem solved quickly

All international match, ipl live score

bpl live score

world cup live score

Disclaimer: If you found any copyrighted materials feel free to contact us. After review we will try to solve your issue.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 22
Downloads Last Week 2
