Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Enjoy ball by ball live cricket by this app. GTV live TV is most popular cricket channel in Bangladesh. All Bangladesh international match, BPL and sometimes IPL
are broadcast by this GTV channel. GTV is known as Gazi TV.
Ipl Teams:
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Most International matches:
Bangladesh vs India
Bangladesh vs Australia
Bangladesh vs South Africa
India vs Australia
India vs South Africa
India vs England
Main Features of this app:
Ball by ball updates through notification
Every live event covered timely
Subscriber any problem solved quickly
All international match, ipl live score
bpl live score
world cup live score
Disclaimer: If you found any copyrighted materials feel free to contact us. After review we will try to solve your issue.