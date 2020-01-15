Goods and Services Tax is a destination-based consumption tax on supply of goods and services, set to be implemented in India.

Content updated with GST Act as passed by both houses of Parliament and GST rules and GST Rates with HSN & SAC codes as approved by the GST Council through the GST Rate finder feature.

GST- Goods & Services Tax, levied both on Goods and Services.

HSN- Harmonized System of Nomenclature, which is internationally accepted product coding system used to maintain uniformity in classification of goods under the GST regime.