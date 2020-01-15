X

GST Rate Finder & GST News for iOS

By parth dabhi Free

Developer's Description

By parth dabhi

GST Rate Finder is a simple app to search through the various goods and services and their respective GST Rates and details in English and as well now is in HINDI.

GST Rate finder & GST news application enables user to get the latest news and articles about the updates regarding the GST in India.

Search the entire list or goods and services categories of taxes for Goods and Services.

1. Find HSN/SAC Code with product level Tax rates

2. Final GST Rates

a. Goods Rates

b. Services Rates

3. GST Rate Slabs - Updated Acts and Rules

4. GST News - Read post with the most hit in Trending News.

5. Multiple languages: English & Hindi

So why wait?? Download the app GST India now & find all GST tax rate, HSN/SAC codes for all goods and services all in one app

We would really appreciate if you share your feedback and rate us. It won't even take 30 seconds & will go a long way in helping us build better apps for you.

Any Suggestions or Criticism??? Please write to us on apps@ecreateinfotech.com & we will write back to you

Official website for GST: www.gst.gov.in & www.cbec.gov.in

Leave a comment if you liked the app or send us your suggestions.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release January 15, 2020
Date Added January 15, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Free
The World's Most Popular Bitcoin Wallet, featured in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
iOS
Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Venmo

Free
Make and share payments.
iOS
Venmo

PayPal - Send and request money safely

Free
Tap into your money.
iOS
PayPal - Send and request money safely

Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Free
Mint is the free, effortless way to manage your money in one place.
iOS
Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping