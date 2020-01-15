GST Rate Finder is a simple app to search through the various goods and services and their respective GST Rates and details in English and as well now is in HINDI.

GST Rate finder & GST news application enables user to get the latest news and articles about the updates regarding the GST in India.

Search the entire list or goods and services categories of taxes for Goods and Services.

1. Find HSN/SAC Code with product level Tax rates

2. Final GST Rates

a. Goods Rates

b. Services Rates

3. GST Rate Slabs - Updated Acts and Rules

4. GST News - Read post with the most hit in Trending News.

5. Multiple languages: English & Hindi

Official website for GST: www.gst.gov.in & www.cbec.gov.in

