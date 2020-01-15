GST India Bill is a mobile app which provides the section wise GST model law, FAQ, and updates.It is a platform where you can ask free queries related with GST in Hindi.

GST India(GST Bill) is a mobile app for latest news, GST Draft law, FAQs, important links directly related to the GST and major points clearing all the doubts and queries regarding GST. It is a useful app which provides the latest information coming from the government authority.

Application Features:

1.GST News- This section is updated on regular basis in order to keep the users updated on the latest happening in the GST India, The section features all latest GST news. The app notifies the users whenever any news & article gets published. The user may easily tap the required news to read it in detail.

2. FAQs- The GST FAQs consists of various questions related to GST India.

3. Updates- This section provides important updates on GST as announced by the Government of India.This section provides important dates, links, news, login procedure, login help etc.

4. Query- GST India Guide(GST Bill) app is a platform where you can ask free queries related with GST.

5. GST RATE:- Search the various goods and services and their GST Rates and details.

6. HSN Code:- Search the various goods HSN Code.