Using AccelaStudy's intuitive flashcard-like approach on your iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad, you can quickly expand your English vocabulary for graduate school exams, university entrance exams, professional advancement, or simply increased language proficiency. 600 of the most commonly tested vocabulary words on the GRE and GMAT exams are included with definitions, synonyms, and example sentences. Easily learn new terms with four different ways to study, including a powerful quiz feature which helps you test your progress and a spaced repetition mode which helps you memorize words in the shortest possible time.

AccelaStudy is even more powerful in the cloud! With a free AccelaStudy Cloud account you can:

Sync all of your study sets and progress to all of your devices.

Add new devices at any time. Install AccelaStudy on your new device, sign into your AccelaStudy Cloud account, and your data will automatically be restored to that new device!

Study online or offline. AccelaStudy syncs immediately while online and any offline data is synced automatically when you go online again.

Share AccelaStudy with family members and classmates. Signing out of AccelaStudy allows another user to sign in with their account while preserving all data in the cloud.

FEATURES

Great for studying for verbal sections of common exams

600 of the most commonly tested vocabulary words on the GRE and GMAT exams

1,200 original, illustrative sentences help you understand how each word is used in context - more than DOUBLE the example content of any similar application

SPACED REPETITION feature helps you quickly memorize new words

Automatic STATISTICS help you track your learning progress

SEARCH the entire vocabulary list to find a definition and easily scroll through all matching words

ORGANIZE your words into an unlimited number of study sets

Test yourself in QUIZ mode by matching a definition to one of several possible answers

Quiz mode has Easy and Challenging levels

Completely HANDS-FREE mode allows you to study English vocabulary while driving or jogging

Words are grouped into and clearly identified as nouns, adjectives, and verbs

Saves your progress between study sessions

