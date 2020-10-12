Capture images and remove the background in real time to view in Augmented Reality.

Fill the Imagination Gap. See how products look in your chosen environment.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are the most amazing technological advancements of the age.

Combine the power of AI and AR to easily GRAB / copy and save any object without a background. Visualise how objects look in any environment that you choose. Ideal for interior design and viewing objects in your required surroundings!

GRAB AR is the revolutionary App that allows you to copy any object and then save this as an image to your device with no background. You will be able to copy and save reality using AR and advanced AI technology.

With GRAB AR you can choose to save the copied image as a transparent png to your device for later use or you can save the image with a real-time background! Select images from your Camera, Phone Photos, or any Image URL. If you want to create an Image from several different AR images and any existing photos using layers, this can also be done with the included GRAB AR STUDIO.

Do you want to visualise how products will look in another space? How about getting background-free images for your retail store or website?

No matter what the nature of your needs is, it is time to enter an era of modern AR background removal capability. The revolutionary GRAB AR App is breath of fresh air for creatives, photo editors, blog owners, customers and online sellers alike. As one of the most versatile AR Apps, this App has so many use cases.

How to use GRAB AR

- Download and launch the GRAB AR App

- Select focus on the object you want to GRAB / Copy

- Press and hold until the Image is Copied

- Release to show the options: Save AR Image, Move AR Image & Take Photo or Discard

- Select images from your Camera, Phone Photos, or any Image URL

- Access GRAB AR STUDIO to create unique images using layers of AR Images and your own photos

Features of GRAB AR (AR Copy | AR Camera)- AR Image Viewer

- Simple, intuitive and easy to use AR App UI/UX

- Smooth controls and easy navigation to experience AR and AI

- Select images from your Camera, Phone Photos, or any Image URL

- Save images with no background

- Two-in-one image capture and photo background eraser App

- Precise AI camera scanning to detect and capture objects in real time

- Move, scale and resize images to position as required

- Option to save the no background images as transparent pngs for future use

- Option to save copied images with a real-time background

- Safe, secure and private background AR App suitable for all age groups

- GRAB AR STUDIO to maximise creativity

- Enjoyable, Entertaining and Fun!

Are you ready to enjoy the convenience of Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence combined in a two-in-one background changer and remover app? If yes, try one of the best AR Apps today. Download and use GRAB AR to experience a practical use of AR and AI now!

*GRAB AR requires an Internet connection to make the magic happen.

*The Free version allows 3 Grab Images per day and is Ad supported - subscribe for unlimited use and No Ads.