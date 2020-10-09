Sign in to add and modify your software
"Gps Distance" is used to measure distance between current geopoint to tapped geopoint.
How to use:
- Only tap the map. Application shows distance between two points.(yards/meters)
-If your current position is not displayed correctly, press and hold to set the current position. (A blue marker will be displayed.)
Use Case:
-Golf, Hiking,Horse riding, Climbing, Shooting every outdoor sports.