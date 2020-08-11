Altimeter is a smart tracking devices, used to altitude measure. It is perfect app for people who love hiking, skiing, mountain biking and other outdoor activities. Any time and with high precision you can check altitude, elevation or localization coordinates. It works online and offline.

This altimeter app, to measure altitude uses:

- GPS satellites triangulation - works without internet connection,

- barometer pressure sensor (if available in your device) - high accurate data; if internet connection is available it calibrates itself to improve accuracy,

- online networks location services (wifi and other) - need internet connection.

You can use each sensor separate or all together.

App altitude meter includes the following features:

- accurate measurement of altitude - indication in meters or feet

- recording sports activities with a map of the route traveled

- record of: lowest (low), highest (max) altitude

- smart mini compass

- full GPS coordinates - latitude and longitude

- current localization name and state

- results of measurements are shown in the chart

- ability to stop and record the results of measurements at any time

- invert background color (black and white)

- sharing with others your achievements (photo taking function with the current altitude above sea level)

You can activate in app the Premium version which includes:

- No ads in the entire application

- Activity stats (speed, calories, etc.)

- Checkpoints

- Analog drum-type aircraft altimeter

- Full history and archives of measurements

- Tracking map with altitude chart

- Sunrise and sunset times

- No watermark on the picture

Check altitude wherever you are!

Information:

This apps works in the background to proper operation uses GPS. Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

Enjoy with this altimeter app !