Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

GPS Altimeter - Altitude & Map for iOS

By ExaMobile S.A. Free

Developer's Description

By ExaMobile S.A.

Altimeter is a smart tracking devices, used to altitude measure. It is perfect app for people who love hiking, skiing, mountain biking and other outdoor activities. Any time and with high precision you can check altitude, elevation or localization coordinates. It works online and offline.

This altimeter app, to measure altitude uses:

- GPS satellites triangulation - works without internet connection,

- barometer pressure sensor (if available in your device) - high accurate data; if internet connection is available it calibrates itself to improve accuracy,

- online networks location services (wifi and other) - need internet connection.

You can use each sensor separate or all together.

App altitude meter includes the following features:

- accurate measurement of altitude - indication in meters or feet

- recording sports activities with a map of the route traveled

- record of: lowest (low), highest (max) altitude

- smart mini compass

- full GPS coordinates - latitude and longitude

- current localization name and state

- results of measurements are shown in the chart

- ability to stop and record the results of measurements at any time

- invert background color (black and white)

- sharing with others your achievements (photo taking function with the current altitude above sea level)

You can activate in app the Premium version which includes:

- No ads in the entire application

- Activity stats (speed, calories, etc.)

- Checkpoints

- Analog drum-type aircraft altimeter

- Full history and archives of measurements

- Tracking map with altitude chart

- Sunrise and sunset times

- No watermark on the picture

Check altitude wherever you are!

Information:

This apps works in the background to proper operation uses GPS. Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

Enjoy with this altimeter app !

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2

General

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Version 2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now