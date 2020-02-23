X

GO-SAFELY.com for iOS

Fast, easy mobile equipment inspections. The machine is identified by scanning a QR code, the operator is identified by the app. No other time-consuming data entry is necessary. Pre-use inspections are followed by a daily safety quiz providing essential on-going training for a safe and accident-free workplace.

Service issues are automatically forwarded to a service manager and can be assigned to a service tech and monitored. Service history becomes available at your fingertips on any piece of equipment.

Safety quiz errors are forwarded to a supervisor or safety manager, so that the need for additional training can be identified.

