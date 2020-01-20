X

GO Holiday Malaysia - Tour & Travel Packages for Android

By eWallz Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By eWallz Solutions

GO Holiday Malaysia provides you the convenience to book local hotel deals, holiday packages, outbound packages easily in desktop and mobile.

What makes us different from other providers:

- Best Rates on most of our available hotels & holiday packages.

- Ticketing agency for dozens of popular Attractions in Malaysia

- Customized & Personalized booking for hundreds of contracted hotels.

- Best Available Rates (BAR) on our exclusive venues.

- Personalized booking request.

- Big or Small, we can handle your events.

- We serve you locally.

- We can customize your booking.

- Pay using local online banking FPX & Paypal.

- Compare Hotel & Flight Ticket Prices via our network.

- Book Instantly with our partners.

- You can even earn money by joining our miniAgent club.

GO Holiday Malaysia is managed by AMK Holidays & Event Sdn Bhd, a registered local company, Tourism Malaysia & MATTA Certified.

Notes:

This application requires internet connection or mobile data to serve its contents.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping