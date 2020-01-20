GO Holiday Malaysia provides you the convenience to book local hotel deals, holiday packages, outbound packages easily in desktop and mobile.

What makes us different from other providers:

- Best Rates on most of our available hotels & holiday packages.

- Ticketing agency for dozens of popular Attractions in Malaysia

- Customized & Personalized booking for hundreds of contracted hotels.

- Best Available Rates (BAR) on our exclusive venues.

- Personalized booking request.

- Big or Small, we can handle your events.

- We serve you locally.

- We can customize your booking.

- Pay using local online banking FPX & Paypal.

- Compare Hotel & Flight Ticket Prices via our network.

- Book Instantly with our partners.

- You can even earn money by joining our miniAgent club.

GO Holiday Malaysia is managed by AMK Holidays & Event Sdn Bhd, a registered local company, Tourism Malaysia & MATTA Certified.

Notes:

This application requires internet connection or mobile data to serve its contents.