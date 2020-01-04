GO Fruit Smash is a thrilling flying knife game what you could hit a variety of flying knives to hit the fruit. The feeling of fruit explosion is really cool!

There are a total of five hundred levels waiting for you to challenge, and you could get extra rewards through the level.

During fruit jumps and fruit bounces, you have access to a variety of props to help with fruit explosions. As a fruit shooter, all you have to do is take as many fruits as you could to collect more rewards when the fruit explodes.

How does it Work?

1. Fruits stabbing to do fruit blast

2. Fruits blaster with Perfect hit to win endless coins and diamonds in free games

3Slice the fruit with a variety of flying knives and experience the pleasure of chopping

Download to make sweet things happen!