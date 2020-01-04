X

GO Fruit Smash-fruit knife & blast for Android

By Emma Lewis Free

Developer's Description

By Emma Lewis

GO Fruit Smash is a thrilling flying knife game what you could hit a variety of flying knives to hit the fruit. The feeling of fruit explosion is really cool!

There are a total of five hundred levels waiting for you to challenge, and you could get extra rewards through the level.

During fruit jumps and fruit bounces, you have access to a variety of props to help with fruit explosions. As a fruit shooter, all you have to do is take as many fruits as you could to collect more rewards when the fruit explodes.

How does it Work?

1. Fruits stabbing to do fruit blast

2. Fruits blaster with Perfect hit to win endless coins and diamonds in free games

3Slice the fruit with a variety of flying knives and experience the pleasure of chopping

Download to make sweet things happen!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.6

General

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1.7.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 8
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping