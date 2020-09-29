Join or Sign In

GNARBOX Classic (1.0) for iOS

By MyGnar Free

Developer's Description

By MyGnar

*This app is not compatible with the new GNARBOX 2.0 SSD. It is compatible with GNARBOX 1.0 hardware.*

The GNARBOX Classic app enables camera enthusiasts to edit and share great content for social media quickly and without the need for a laptop. After you've shot, you're able to back up and organize your media, view and edit your RAW photos and 4K videos, and assemble a Highlight Reel video to share with friends all from one mobile app.

High-Resolution RAW Photo and 4K Video Support: View and edit your cameras high-resolution photos and videos without needing a laptop

Highlight Reel: Make a short video with clips and a music track to share with friends

File Backup: Back up your files to your GNARBOX or external hard drive for peace of mind

*What is GNARBOX 1.0?*

GNARBOX 1.0 is a rugged backup device for camera enthusiasts who prefer to travel without a laptop. Unlike other portable drives, it allows you to edit and share your content while youre on the go. It pairs with the GNARBOX Classic app, Adobe Lightroom CC and LumaFusion to help you create great content for social media quickly.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.8.9

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.8.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

