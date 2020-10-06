Sign in to add and modify your software
GMpreheat allow user to start engine by scheduler from android based phones via OBD II device : Scantools.net - Obdlink Mx (bluetooth, wifi)
GMpreheat will be compatible with vehicles that supports sw gmlan,can bus communication.
Supported vehicles : Full support for Impala Lt or Ltz but also supports other models
Please test functions before purchasing individual functions in app purchasing.
Chevrolet:
Impala Lt/Ltz, Avalanche, Cruze, Equinox
Corvette Camaro Cobalt Malibu Silverado
Sonic Suburban Tahoe Volt
Cadillac:DTS Escalade CTS
Jeep: Grand Cherokee
GMC: Sierra Terrain Yukon
Acadia
Pontiac:
Vibe ,Torrent,Solstice,G5,G8
Buick:
Allure, Enclave,Regal,Lucerne,LaCrosse