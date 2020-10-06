GMpreheat allow user to start engine by scheduler from android based phones via OBD II device : Scantools.net - Obdlink Mx (bluetooth, wifi)

GMpreheat will be compatible with vehicles that supports sw gmlan,can bus communication.

Supported vehicles : Full support for Impala Lt or Ltz but also supports other models

Please test functions before purchasing individual functions in app purchasing.

Chevrolet:

Impala Lt/Ltz, Avalanche, Cruze, Equinox

Corvette Camaro Cobalt Malibu Silverado

Sonic Suburban Tahoe Volt

Cadillac:DTS Escalade CTS

Jeep: Grand Cherokee

GMC: Sierra Terrain Yukon

Acadia

Pontiac:

Vibe ,Torrent,Solstice,G5,G8

Buick:

Allure, Enclave,Regal,Lucerne,LaCrosse