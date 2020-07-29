GM Click and Collect app lets you shop for thousands of products and collect them from a GM Global Solutions Intelligent Dispensers.

In just a few steps: you can browse through your favorite products, manage your shopping cart, select a location of a Dispenser where the products are stocked and, finalize your purchase.

A unique code is generated for every online purchase to collect your product from your selected GM Global Intelligent Dispenser.

Simply register using your email or social networking account.

With your GM Click and Collect app, you can now enjoy the security and convenience of online shopping anytime, anywhere.