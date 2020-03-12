X

GKiss: Gay Dating & Chat for Android

By Gay Dating Network Free

Developer's Description

By Gay Dating Network

GKiss is the best gay dating and hookup app. Exclusively designed for gay and bisexual men, GKiss provides everything you need to connect with like-minded matches from near and far.

Unlike other gay dating apps, GKiss is the first swipe-type gay chat & hookup app. It's the most vibrant community that is created to be mobile friendly for your easier connection anywhere. Amazing and effective features of GKiss include:

Spark - Anonymously swipe right to like a user or swipe left to pass

Message - Send / receive unlimited messages to / from your interested users, chat with others free

Moments - Share your status, photos and memorable moments

Profile - Edit your own profile or browse other gay's profiles

And much more...

Either you are looking for gay dating, gay hookup, or other types of relationships, or simply to chat with other gay or bisexual people, GKiss has it all! It will never fail to satisfy all your needs with its ever-growing user base and popularity.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5

General

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping