GKiss is the best gay dating and hookup app. Exclusively designed for gay and bisexual men, GKiss provides everything you need to connect with like-minded matches from near and far.

Unlike other gay dating apps, GKiss is the first swipe-type gay chat & hookup app. It's the most vibrant community that is created to be mobile friendly for your easier connection anywhere. Amazing and effective features of GKiss include:

Spark - Anonymously swipe right to like a user or swipe left to pass

Message - Send / receive unlimited messages to / from your interested users, chat with others free

Moments - Share your status, photos and memorable moments

Profile - Edit your own profile or browse other gay's profiles

And much more...

Either you are looking for gay dating, gay hookup, or other types of relationships, or simply to chat with other gay or bisexual people, GKiss has it all! It will never fail to satisfy all your needs with its ever-growing user base and popularity.