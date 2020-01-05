The official mobile application of GIGM.com.

This application is very simple and easy to use. You can book your bus travel ticket without boundaries. Accessible anytime anywhere.

You can also track all your booking activities and get up to date information from the mobile application.

Guess what's new? You can now subscribe for a pick up service right from your mobile app, by this we mean that you can save yourself the hassle of going to a GIGM terminal or shorten your travel time by opting to be picked up from any of our several pick up locations. Indeed, we are taking road transportation within Nigeria to another level.

This application basically brings road transportation closer to you in a unique and convenient way.

So what are you waiting for? Join the community of people, utilizing this application to solve road travel needs everyday.