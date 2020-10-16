Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

GIF Creator - Best Gif Editor to make animated Gifs and Meme for Messages & Facebook for iOS

By Edgar Waibel Free

Developer's Description

By Edgar Waibel

** Best GIF app for creative people. Add animated gifs to your messages & social media. **

IMPRESS YOUR FRIENDS

Add animated gifs to your messages & social-media like never before with GIF Creator. Customize your GIFs by add emoticons, text, background-color and even add own photos to the GIF for another level of creativity. When finished you can save as a GIF or a Movie (mp4). With easy built in sharing options you can show off your latest creation to all of your friends & family in seconds.

GIF Creator is the best way to create and share short video in animated GIF or MP4.

Features:

- Capture frames with camera

- Import Photos from your Album

- Add Emoticons

- Add Text

- Color-Settings

- Text-Font-settings

- 3 different Formats (Square, Landscape, Portrait)

- Share on Social Networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube)

- Save as a Video File (mp4) or a GIF File

- No Watermark

How to Use GIF Creator:

- Import Photo or Take a Picture

- Add Text

- Add Emoticons

- Customize & Add more Frames

- Save & Share!

Join the GIF-Creator community!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gifcreatorapp/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gifcreatorapp

Help us to improve GIF Creator by sending your bugs or requests on Facebook

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
