Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
** Best GIF app for creative people. Add animated gifs to your messages & social media. **
IMPRESS YOUR FRIENDS
Add animated gifs to your messages & social-media like never before with GIF Creator. Customize your GIFs by add emoticons, text, background-color and even add own photos to the GIF for another level of creativity. When finished you can save as a GIF or a Movie (mp4). With easy built in sharing options you can show off your latest creation to all of your friends & family in seconds.
GIF Creator is the best way to create and share short video in animated GIF or MP4.
Features:
- Capture frames with camera
- Import Photos from your Album
- Add Emoticons
- Add Text
- Color-Settings
- Text-Font-settings
- 3 different Formats (Square, Landscape, Portrait)
- Share on Social Networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube)
- Save as a Video File (mp4) or a GIF File
- No Watermark
How to Use GIF Creator:
- Import Photo or Take a Picture
- Add Text
- Add Emoticons
- Customize & Add more Frames
- Save & Share!
Join the GIF-Creator community!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gifcreatorapp/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gifcreatorapp
Help us to improve GIF Creator by sending your bugs or requests on Facebook