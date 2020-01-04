Greenhouse Interiors works with amazing boutique designers and artists to deliver an incredible range of fine art for your home. Gorgeous art that regularly features in lifestyle magazines, commercial shoots and TV shows can now be seen on your walls using the amazing technology of 3D Augmented Reality.

All artwork on the Greenhouse Interiors website can be loaded and previewed using 3D Augmented Reality, offering life-like representation of the artwork on your walls. Art can be previewed to scale, with and without framing, then if you love how it looks on your own walls you can buy it with a couple of swipes. Its very simple to use, extremely accurate and amazingly realistic.

If you have ever wanted to see how beautiful bespoke art looks on your walls at home, but couldnt visualise it, select the right size or choose the right frame color, then this App is a must for you. It takes the science out of art selection with foolproof reassurance that your chosen piece works for your home.

The Greenhouse Interiors Augmented Reality App provides an authentic life-like experience - the art will appear like it is already hanging on your wall!

Preview all of our art in life-like 3D using Apples new Augmented Reality technology

Change size options, to preview exactly how the art would look on your wall big and small (pending art size options)

With a swipe of the button you can also preview the art with different colour timber framing this is a great way to work out exactly which framing option would best suit your room

Accurate sizing ensures you can preview the artwork to scale relative to the rest of your room even as you move, the artwork does not

Buy artwork with a swipe of a button the App is fully integrated back to the Greenhouse Interiors website with full e-commerce capabilities and worldwide shipping

Get styling inspiration from previewing over 400 artworks on your walls now there is absolutely no barrier to see what a difference great art can make to your room and home!