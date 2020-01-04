X

GI Art | 3D Augmented Reality for iOS

By Greenhouse Interiors Free

Developer's Description

By Greenhouse Interiors

Greenhouse Interiors works with amazing boutique designers and artists to deliver an incredible range of fine art for your home. Gorgeous art that regularly features in lifestyle magazines, commercial shoots and TV shows can now be seen on your walls using the amazing technology of 3D Augmented Reality.

All artwork on the Greenhouse Interiors website can be loaded and previewed using 3D Augmented Reality, offering life-like representation of the artwork on your walls. Art can be previewed to scale, with and without framing, then if you love how it looks on your own walls you can buy it with a couple of swipes. Its very simple to use, extremely accurate and amazingly realistic.

If you have ever wanted to see how beautiful bespoke art looks on your walls at home, but couldnt visualise it, select the right size or choose the right frame color, then this App is a must for you. It takes the science out of art selection with foolproof reassurance that your chosen piece works for your home.

The Greenhouse Interiors Augmented Reality App provides an authentic life-like experience - the art will appear like it is already hanging on your wall!

Preview all of our art in life-like 3D using Apples new Augmented Reality technology

Change size options, to preview exactly how the art would look on your wall big and small (pending art size options)

With a swipe of the button you can also preview the art with different colour timber framing this is a great way to work out exactly which framing option would best suit your room

Accurate sizing ensures you can preview the artwork to scale relative to the rest of your room even as you move, the artwork does not

Buy artwork with a swipe of a button the App is fully integrated back to the Greenhouse Interiors website with full e-commerce capabilities and worldwide shipping

Get styling inspiration from previewing over 400 artworks on your walls now there is absolutely no barrier to see what a difference great art can make to your room and home!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Pro (12.9-inch), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11-inch), iPad Pro (11-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping