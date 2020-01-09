X

GF Clean - Clean &Boost&battery for Android

By Joydream Free

GoldFishClean is a free and super small Android optimization tool, which helps to clean up junk files to increase Device Memory smartly, and solve the problem of being stuck , to boost phone speed easily. At the same time, the little power consumption of battery and small size package will occupy little phone Memory! Dont hesitate, download GoldFishClean to protect your Android Device now!

Feature Highlights

Junk Files Cleaning

GoldFishClean can optimize the cleaning effect through the smartly distinguishing and cleaning up the unnecessary junk files by accurate analysis of kinds of Apps cache memory and residual to release more space. Let you say goodbye to the insufficient capacity.

Phone Boost

With smart cleaning up system, GoldFishClean will stop the auto-start Apps to free up RAM, speed up your phone, prolong battery life, making your phone work flawlessly.

Small Size

Only 2M package, Negligible footprint, these kinds of perfect phone optimization experience is surrounding us.

Any comment or suggestion, feel free to email to: zhuhaibing@joydream.cn

What's new in version 6.5.180316

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 6.5.180316

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

