GED MobilePrep - GED Practice Test & Study Guide for Android

GED Practice Test, GED Exam Questions & GED Study Guide - ALL-IN-ONE app for FREE

GED MobilePrep is changing the way people learn & pass the GED exam

It's free, for real.

It's fun. Are you bored at reading GED textbooks? NOT ANYMORE!

It's effective. Enjoy the learning by reading bite-sized lessons followed by review questions.

Reading, Learning and Enjoying ANYTIME & ANYWHERE without the Internet connection!

GED MobilePrep is a comprehensive guide to learn to GED. The lessons in GED MobilePrep are fast, easy, and effective; each course is set up to be completed in less than two or three hours. No prior experience is needed.

GED MobilePrep covers the following topics:

"Number Operations/Number Sense",

"Algebra, Functions, and Patterns ",

"Data Analysis, Probability, and Statistics",

"Graphical Representation of Data",

"Measurement and Geometry"

"Reading",

"Writing"

"Life Science",

"Physical Science",

"Earth and Space Science"

"Civics and Government",

"United States History",

"Economics",

"Geography and the World"

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
