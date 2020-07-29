GE Im in is an in-house communication mobile application aims to strengthen GEs corporate culture, and to find

a loveable way for it to be adapted by GE employees.

The users will get information on GE achievements, news inside of the company, volunteering activities, as well as can apply to participate in different types of events organized by the GE communities as IT events, Womens network, Volunteering events, Health Ahead and many other.

Application is very easy and the person can apply by pressing Im In button. As the places in the events are limited, users can only apply until the participants number reaches maximum.

Application is SSO enabled and only GE employees are able to use it.

Separate push notifications can be enabled for different categories of the events.

The following functions are available in the 1.0 version:

Logging in with GE SSO

Change settings

View Profile

Upload picture

Like function

Im in function

Register event to the calendar

Search in every category

In-app browser (internal websites)

QR-code reader (directly with the Im in function)