GCSE Physics Revision & Quiz for iOS

By Hasan Cakir $1.99

Developer's Description

By Hasan Cakir

GCSE Physics includes syllabus covered by all exams boards including AQA. We offers everything you need for the best exam results possible, in a simple, clear format, right on your phone.

By the way, you can learn and improve your physics words and terminologies in our glossary.

Our revision apps provide the perfect companion for students wanting to realise their potential.

This app covers the exam board physics specifications and includes the following topics:

- Changes in energy stores

- Work, power and efficiency

- Energy and heating

- Energy demands

- Electric circuits

- Mains electricity

- Static electricity

- Density of materials

- Temperature changes and energy

- Particles in gases

- Models of the atom

- Atoms, isotopes and ions

- Radioactive decay

- Nuclear fission and fusion

- Scalar and vector quantities

- Contact and non-contact forces

- Gravity

- Forces and elasticity

- Moments, levers and gears

- Describing motion

- Forces, acceleration and Newton's Laws

- Momentum

- Properties of waves

- Transverse and longitudinal waves

- Reflection and refraction

- Sound and ultrasound

- Magnetic fields

- Electromagnets

- Electromagnetic induction

- The Solar System

- The life cycle of a star

- The expanding Universe

APP FEATURES:

- No internet connection needed.

- Learn physics terms and words in glossary.

- Review and improve your gcse physics knowledge.

- Test your ability with multiple questions quizzes.

- Review your displayed quiz questions history.

- Watch your knowledge improve using inbuilt progress reports.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
