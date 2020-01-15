A simple app to search through the various goods and services and their respective GST Rates and details.

Search the entire list or respective categories of taxes for Goods and Services.

GST is a single tax on the supply of goods and services, right from the manufacturer to the consumer. It is to streamline all the different types of indirect taxes and implement a single taxation system which aims to remove tax barriers between states and create a single market.

GST- Goods & Services Tax, levied both on Goods and Services.

HSN- Harmonized System of Nomenclature, which is internationally accepted product coding system used to maintain uniformity in classification of goods under the GST regime.

So why wait?? Download the app now & find all GST tax rate, HSN codes for all goods and services all in one app