Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
A theme for Huawei Users,
Who wants to decorate his device with Awesome look and style
A Emotion UI theme,just for making your device look good
All content available in this app with Theme has been carefully created by ourself.
*Important Note:*
On EMUI 8.2/EMUI 9 some theme resources not working. means Network, Battery, SystemUi Icons will not change.. Huawei restricted these theme features
On EMUI 5/8 all things will work as usual
How to Fix Common issues?
Battery issue?
-Restart your device
**Internet Connection Required to Open the Programme**
A "G-Pix 4 Android Q" theme , just for making your device look like Pixel device with complete dark UI
ATTENTION:
- Above theme is designed for EMUI 5/8/9/9.1/10, Please check your device EMUI version before installing it in your device
Follow us on :
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/emuithemeshuawei/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/emui_themes
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPhQ6PwAvHg7tdOGKHKC61w