G-Pix 4 Android-Q Dark UI EMUI 5/8/9/9.1/10 Theme for Android

By EMUI THEMES Free

Developer's Description

By EMUI THEMES

A theme for Huawei Users,

Who wants to decorate his device with Awesome look and style

A Emotion UI theme,just for making your device look good

All content available in this app with Theme has been carefully created by ourself.

*Important Note:*

On EMUI 8.2/EMUI 9 some theme resources not working. means Network, Battery, SystemUi Icons will not change.. Huawei restricted these theme features

On EMUI 5/8 all things will work as usual

How to Fix Common issues?

Battery issue?

-Restart your device

**Internet Connection Required to Open the Programme**

A "G-Pix 4 Android Q" theme , just for making your device look like Pixel device with complete dark UI

ATTENTION:

- Above theme is designed for EMUI 5/8/9/9.1/10, Please check your device EMUI version before installing it in your device

Follow us on :

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/emuithemeshuawei/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/emui_themes

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPhQ6PwAvHg7tdOGKHKC61w

Full Specifications

What's new in version 11.0

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 11.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
