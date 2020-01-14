X

G.O.H - The God of Highschool for Android

By SN games Corp. Free

Developer's Description

By SN games Corp.

Special Launch Event

- Log-in now for a special 2 weeks attendance event!

- Moreover, 2 weeks special mission for special hero acquisition!

The famous NO.1 action game based on Naver Webtoon, The God of Highschool!

- Free mobile action game based on a popular webtoon

- Enjoy FULL 3D action that's perfectly animated!

Various game modes await you!!

- Hero Battle, 3:3 Team Battle, Rune Temple, INFINITE NOX, Challenge Tower, etc.

- Guild exclusive contents with Guild War, Coalition War, Conqueror Mode etc.

Just play once to get various bonuses during the event!!

Permission Guide

[Devices, photos, media files and access]

This permission is required to install the app in the external storage.

If permission is granted, the game can be installed in external storage when the memory of the device is insufficient.

[Phone]

This permission is required to collect device information that's needed for providing customer service only.

This permission does not collect any call logs or other information.

[Contacts]

Your address book file will not be accessed as this permission is for account verification purposes only.

This permission will be used to verify your account, so please agree to sign in to Google.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.2

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 1.4.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 3

Free
Step into the world of shadows at the time of changes.
Android
Shadow Fight 3

Angry Birds Epic

Free
Get ready for a bird-tastic FREE RPG adventure.
Android
Angry Birds Epic

Star Wars: KOTOR

$3.99
Master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic.
Android
Star Wars: KOTOR

Endless Frontier Saga 2 - Online Idle RPG Game

Free
Play endless games of fantasy RPG action with online PvP matches, offline RPG guild wars and more.
Android
Endless Frontier Saga 2 - Online Idle RPG Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping