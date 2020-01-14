Special Launch Event

- Log-in now for a special 2 weeks attendance event!

- Moreover, 2 weeks special mission for special hero acquisition!

The famous NO.1 action game based on Naver Webtoon, The God of Highschool!

- Free mobile action game based on a popular webtoon

- Enjoy FULL 3D action that's perfectly animated!

Various game modes await you!!

- Hero Battle, 3:3 Team Battle, Rune Temple, INFINITE NOX, Challenge Tower, etc.

- Guild exclusive contents with Guild War, Coalition War, Conqueror Mode etc.

Just play once to get various bonuses during the event!!

Permission Guide

[Devices, photos, media files and access]

This permission is required to install the app in the external storage.

If permission is granted, the game can be installed in external storage when the memory of the device is insufficient.

[Phone]

This permission is required to collect device information that's needed for providing customer service only.

This permission does not collect any call logs or other information.

[Contacts]

Your address book file will not be accessed as this permission is for account verification purposes only.

This permission will be used to verify your account, so please agree to sign in to Google.