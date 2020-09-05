Sign in to add and modify your software
Good Cop/Bad Cop (GCBC) allows users to rate their interaction with an officer in any community; the rating is then assigned to the local precinct responsible for protecting the area where the interaction occurred.
This allows the user to shine a lot of positive police experiences while also providing communities with data to hold their police precincts more accountable.