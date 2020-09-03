Future Camera - Face Scanner & Beauty AnalysisThe Face app would like to reveal the secret hidden in your facial features. Download and open the face app to find out your face secret!

Do you want to know...

What you look like in the future? Which animal you look like? What you look like as you transform gender? How beautiful of each part of your face? What your future baby look like?

Future Camera - Face Scanner & Beauty Analysis includes kinds of Face Analysis tools revealing your face secret from your photo and provides a series of funny face analysis and prediction functions for you. What you need to do is just upload your photo or directly take a photo, according to your face, the face app will find out many secret about your face and predict your aging face, your animalized face and so on,based on the latest face detection technology. Moreover, Future Camera - Face Scanner & Beauty Analysis can also analyse each part of your face and generate a customized beauty report for you, producing your beauty score. Share your beauty report with your friends and find out who is the prettiest among your friends!

MAIN FUNCTIONS

Aging Prediction

What will you look like when you are 40-year-old? Or what about 50-year-old? 60-year-old? Just take or upload a photo of your face and the face app: Future Camera - Face Scanner & Beauty Analysis will do prediction of what will you look like, based on your current face!

Animalized Face

Which animal you look like? See if you are a tiger or a cat. Just take or upload a photo of your face, you will find out what you look like if you are an animal. Future Camera - Face Scanner & Beauty Analysis will predict your animalized face according to your current face.

Beauty Analysis

Do you really know how beautiful you are? Take or upload a photo of your face now, to let this face app take the indicators of beauty from your face. Future Camera - Face Scanner & Beauty Analysis will produce a score for your beauty face, including each part of your face.

Beauty Competition

Find out who is the prettiest among your friend group! This feature takes a deeper look at your facial features. Share the face app with your friends and challenge your friend to a Beauty Duel! Find out your beauty score ranks where among your friends.

Gender Swap

As you transform gender, what will you look like? This feature can put your facial features onto a face in your opposite gender.

Face Synthesis

See what will happen when two faces combined. This feature will extract facial features of each face and combine them into one new face.

Artistic Filter

Beautify your photos. The face app provide not only funny functions, but also the basic popular functions.

Baby Prediction and Pinching Face are still in the process of developing. Please patiently wait for later new versions. Future camera - the funny face app will always try to bring a better experience for all of you! We are doing our best to figure the results, however, the results might be inaccurate and should be used for entertainment purposes only!

Future Camera - Face Scanner & Beauty Analysis! Lets download and enjoy it NOW! Have a funny try, and we believe that you do love it!