FuryBear VPN offers Wi-Fi security,online privacy and access blocked sites and apps . It also helps you circumvent Internet environment which is being monitored by the government and help you reach out.

Based on OpenVPN Protocol , FuryBear VPN is always faster ,safer and more secure than any other VPN, we promise we will never record , save and transfer any user data which goes through our servers and all your online behaviors will be completely anonymous .

Key Features

1.1000+ servers all over the world,updated daily

FuryBear VPN has more than 1000 servers around the world, all of our servers in the world are updated daily, most of our servers are located in countries where Internet environment is transparent and with fewer censorship.

2.Access to censored contents

If you are in regions where Internet is heavily censored, we do recommend you try FuryBear VPN as soon as possible,FuryBear VPN is born with the mission to help all people in the world to access Internet equally and freely, we are strongly against censorship and monitor in any regions.

3.Unlock geo-restricted contents

Can't stay tuned to your favorite TV dramas or movies We know how hard it is, and with FuryBear VPN , we promise you will always stay in the topic even you are abroad, most servers in FuryBear VPN can help you unlock geo-restricted contents in any video streaming apps freely and without delay.

4.Best-in-class tech to secure data

FuryBear VPN takes your personal data seriously and we promise there is no data logged in our apps or websites, all your data are encrypted with best-in-class technologyyou can surf Internet in any countries even you are not GDPR protected.

5.Keep anonymously without privacy leaks

with FuryBear VPN, you are highly anonymous and disguised as someone else, all your online behaviors are randomly disguised, you won't be tracked,monitored or targeted by any advertisement companies or criminals.

6.No compromise to speed

Based on OpenVPN, FuryBear VPN support both TCP Protocol and UDP Protocol,for your convenience, you can try UDP servers if you like sreaming videos,playing games and video chatting if you prefer stable Internet, TCP servers are your choice.

7.Totally Free and Unlimited Bandwidth

FuryBear VPN will help you reach your the utmost of your bandwidth without reserving, and you can use FuryBear VPN as long as you want if you don't violate our term of service , since it's completely free.

8.Access contents outside school

FuryBear VPN knows lots of students are painful with the sucking education internet and is fully optimized to help students get out of education Internet and access the free Internet, you can watch,download and stream any contents without being monitored .

9.P2P sharing Free

FuryBear VPN has lots of servers where p2p sharing is completely legal, you can download FuryBear VPN to check these servers. but you cannot use p2p sharing in any servers where it is prohibited.

Download FuryBear VPN today and simply give it a try , your online life is always secured and interesting with FuryBear VPN