New feature of minecraft is called minecraft addon, Using mcpe addons you can modify behaviors properties of any mobs, create and modify of new worlds and change all looks of minecraft pe games and its amazing. Without using minecraft cheats or hacks you can explore minecraft & change looks of mobs & skins with our addons for mcpe.

With Addons/Mods for Mincraft PE app you can install lots of mods and addons for Minecraft PE. With Addons and Mods for Mincraft PE you don't need any minecraft pe launchers to applying them.

Using Add-Ons, you can transform the worlds, and modify the mob behaviors and properties, essentially creating new kind of games. You can change the look of mobs as you would with skins, and create brand new worlds as with mods, but without any hacks required.

We have gathered additionaly the most popular addons and mods here, e.g. dragons mod, vehicles addon/mod, guns mods, cars, TNT, furniture mod and more!

Please Check your Minecraft version because every mod and addon depends on mcpe version you have, most of this mods require specific version !

DISCLAIMER: Furniture mod is an unofficial application for Minecraft PE. This application is not affiliated in any way with Mojang AB. All rights reserved. The Minecraft Name, the Minecraft Brand and the Minecraft Assets are all property of Mojang AB or their respectful owner. In accordance with http://account.mojang.com/documents/brand_guidelines .

Release February 20, 2020
Date Added February 20, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
