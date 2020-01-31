Note: THIS IS NOT AN OFFICIAL FF GAME.

Furious Takedown Racing does not represent any Movie or Title.

Furious Takedown has a single player campaign and Score Based online racing modes that follows the story of Paul. After being double-crossed and forced into exile, its time for Race. Shawn must rebuild the crew from Furious and Fast Team, win an impossible race and bring down The House, Jump and move fast to win and the cartel that has a grip over the city's casinos, Takedown criminals and cops. No need for limit speed.

Its not going to be easy though. Shawn and the crew will find themselves with the Paul in the middle of some of the most action-packed, explosive events in Furious history for Speed and No Limit of Underground Racing.

Many Cars to drive in Fast & more Furious Racing with different drive missions like, Street Race, Time Trial, Cop Smash, Car Deliver and most awaited Drag Races , Now for the fun part, where you turn it up a notch and take your stock ride into something spectacular. Visually customize your ride to get it looking just how you want, and your garage has never looked better. But deep down we know its whats under the hood that counts; win and buy the hottest aftermarket parts and craft the perfect driving machine.

Double down on risk to run up your rewards. Nail speed and style moments to bank extra rep, and string together Heaters for massive multipliers. Push your limits to bank your winnings, or will you go bust? Up the ante with challenges that raise the stakes in races. Win the race and the challenge to multiply your bank. Get on the Tokyo Racing and use the nitro to drive as fast and as furious as you can in 15 super cars! Enjoy the advanced physics engine with incredible physics behavior and graphics.

Gameplay Types

- its Unique 1vs1 Racing Game with these Game Types

-- Street Race

-- Time Trial

-- Cop Smash

-- Car Delivery

-- Drag Race

---- About Gameplay:

Drive Furious 10 Turbo Cars with extremely Fast and also furious Cars, beautiful cars on Exotic tracks. Start your career, win enough races and buy new cars to compete in more demanding races.

Start driving in unique cars - never seen before on the asphalt roads in reality and computer games.

Tune & Upgrade

Buy car parts (Top speed, Drag Race, Drift Race, acceleration and durability) and upgrade your car. Customize your auto and adjust to your driving style. Doesn't matter if you like high top speed or pure acceleration - you can modify your car and win races in your own style. Choose which car do do you prefer and buy the one from your dreams - respray the body, mount new engine, improve acceleration and nitro. Become the fastest driver in the city and earn respect from other teams. Show them who is the real car racer.

KEY FEATURES

- Stunning 3D graphics

- Smooth and realistic car handling

- Different new cars to choose from: sport cars, roadsters, muscle cars!

- Detailed environment

- Rich types of NPC racers

- Basic customization through paint and other

- One Tap Controls

- Be the Cop to Bust the Criminals

- Buy better cars to have better handling

UPDATES:

Game will be updated on regular basis, new features, cars and tracks will be added regularly