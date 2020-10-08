Join or Sign In

Funny Poetry & Jokes for Android

By Kamboh Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Kamboh Studio

Funny Poetry & Jokes contains best collection of funny poetry and joke in Urdu language. Poetry and Jokes can be used as status and can share with your friends. You will enjoy after installing this app.

This App Contains the following Categories of Poetry & Jokes:

2 Line Funny Poetry in Text Form

2 Line Funny Poetry in Images Form

4 Line Funny Poetry in Text Form

4 Line Funny Poetry in Images Form

Funny Ghazals in Images Form

Funny Ghazals in Text Form

Funny Poetry SMS and Messages

Pathan Jokes in Urdu/Hindi

Husband Wife Jokes in Urdu/Hindi

Sardar Jokes in Urdu/Hindi

Funny Quotes in English

Funny Status Collection

Mazahiya Urdu Jokes

--- App Features ---

Very Simple and Easy to Use

User Interface is very Smooth

App available offline, User can use without Internet Connection

100% free Application.

High Quality Reading Content

App contains Complete Ghazals as well as Two line Poetry

App contains Jokes in Text Form

2 Line Poetry and Ghazals in Images form

Poetry in Text Form

List of Ghazals given, User can select any Ghazal from the list Easily

Zoom in to see the Image in a better way

Save any Shair or Ghazal in your Mobile Easily by clicking Save Button

Set your Saved Shair for your Whatsapp status

Set two line poetry for your Whatsapp status

Very beautiful Design that soothe you.

Do rate and Share the app to help out others.

We are working hard for making app better and more useful for you. We need your Support to working constantly. If you have any issue, please feel free to email us:

kambohstudio68@gmail.com

If you have enjoyed our work and you like this app, do not forget to give your reviews and rate us on play store and share this app with your friends.

Stay Blessed...

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
