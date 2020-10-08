Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Funny Poetry & Jokes contains best collection of funny poetry and joke in Urdu language. Poetry and Jokes can be used as status and can share with your friends. You will enjoy after installing this app.
This App Contains the following Categories of Poetry & Jokes:
2 Line Funny Poetry in Text Form
2 Line Funny Poetry in Images Form
4 Line Funny Poetry in Text Form
4 Line Funny Poetry in Images Form
Funny Ghazals in Images Form
Funny Ghazals in Text Form
Funny Poetry SMS and Messages
Pathan Jokes in Urdu/Hindi
Husband Wife Jokes in Urdu/Hindi
Sardar Jokes in Urdu/Hindi
Funny Quotes in English
Funny Status Collection
Mazahiya Urdu Jokes
--- App Features ---
Very Simple and Easy to Use
User Interface is very Smooth
App available offline, User can use without Internet Connection
100% free Application.
High Quality Reading Content
App contains Complete Ghazals as well as Two line Poetry
App contains Jokes in Text Form
2 Line Poetry and Ghazals in Images form
Poetry in Text Form
List of Ghazals given, User can select any Ghazal from the list Easily
Zoom in to see the Image in a better way
Save any Shair or Ghazal in your Mobile Easily by clicking Save Button
Set your Saved Shair for your Whatsapp status
Set two line poetry for your Whatsapp status
Very beautiful Design that soothe you.
Do rate and Share the app to help out others.
We are working hard for making app better and more useful for you. We need your Support to working constantly. If you have any issue, please feel free to email us:
kambohstudio68@gmail.com
If you have enjoyed our work and you like this app, do not forget to give your reviews and rate us on play store and share this app with your friends.
Stay Blessed...