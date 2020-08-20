Join or Sign In

Funny Hindi Jokes & SMS for Android

By Alka Tyagi Free

Developer's Description

By Alka Tyagi

Funny Hindi Jokes & SMS is a free app which has a wide range of all type of latest Hindi jokes for friends and family that are most liked by Indian people.

Funny Hindi Jokes & SMS ... .

Primary categories are:

* Crazy jokes

* ghanta gyan chutkule

* aaj ka muft gyan chutkule

* desi hariyanvi jokes

* Ladkon ke gazab chutkule

* Faltu gyan ki baatein

* baba ji ka ghanta gyan

* double meaning jokes

Besides this, there are a lot of more jokes flavors that you'd love to share:

* girlfriend boyfriend funny sms

* funny chanakya jokes

* Dhhakkad rangeela tau

* Latest funny hariyanvi chutkule

* Girls boys comedy jokes

* chanakya ke chutkule

* hostel ki dosti

* pappu aur gyani baba ki baatein

* desi tau jokes

* Boys funny jokes

* Ladkon ka funny attitude

* boys

* school and college life jokes

* funny college friends

* gyani baba ke ideas

* Funny SMS Jokes

* school

* Exam time funny moments

* Husband Wife Jokes and

* college life jokes collection

* exams jokes

* school

* school college funny memories

* Best friends jokes

* friends and friendship jokes

* latest funny jokes

* muft ka gyan

* guru ji ka gyan

* Desi Jokes Quotes and SMS

* Family Jokes

* Funny quotes on husband

* Girlfriend & Boyfriend Jokes and

* Hindi Funny Jokes

* Husband and Wife Jokes in Hindi

* Insult Jokes and Pappu Joke

* Marriage Jokes

* Pati patni ke chutkule

* Political Jokes

* Santa Banta Jokes

* Short

* messages for husband

* Fun jokes

* Student & Teacher Funny Hindi Jokes

The collection of top most funny & entertainment Hindi Jokes that you can Enjoy sharing with your friends and family members over social networking sites. You can download share or send any joke by just a single tap on social media websites such as Facebook Instagram twitter Linkedin Google+ etc as well as on chat messengers such as WhatsApp Snapchat Hike etc. You can also save Jokes as text or as Picture in JPG or PNG Format to your mobile phone internal storage memory or in your cell Phone SD Card and can share later as photo.

Fun is just a download away, Go ahead and Enjoy!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.7

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 2.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
