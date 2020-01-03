X

Funny Face Swaps & Humorous Camera - Replace visage with Super Effects Camers for iOS

By Faisal Mahmud Free

Developer's Description

By Faisal Mahmud

Ever wanted to switch,morph your face into a photo?

Now you can! This is an complete entertainment and for fun app.

Funny Face Swaps makes it so easy to switch.morph faces that anyone can do it in a minute.

Morph one person into another for everyone's entertainment! You can replace your face or your friend's visage with the images which are available in the app.

How to Use?

- Take picture with your built in camera or upload it from your photo albums.

- Choose the background images of your choice list you most like to create fake picture.

- 25+ background images to use.

- Place your face behind selected scenario

- Adjust you photo size and rotation.

- Make a new fake picture.

- Share your created photo to you friends.

It's Free Now!

if you have any feedback or suggestion, You can contact us at:

http://wibcorporation.com/contact/

So have some fun guys :)

What's new in version 1.0

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
