Ever wanted to switch,morph your face into a photo?
Now you can! This is an complete entertainment and for fun app.
Funny Face Swaps makes it so easy to switch.morph faces that anyone can do it in a minute.
Morph one person into another for everyone's entertainment! You can replace your face or your friend's visage with the images which are available in the app.
How to Use?
- Take picture with your built in camera or upload it from your photo albums.
- Choose the background images of your choice list you most like to create fake picture.
- 25+ background images to use.
- Place your face behind selected scenario
- Adjust you photo size and rotation.
- Make a new fake picture.
- Share your created photo to you friends.
It's Free Now!
if you have any feedback or suggestion, You can contact us at:
http://wibcorporation.com/contact/
So have some fun guys :)
