Free & Paperless Mutual Fund Investing App

Sign up in just 5 mins,Put Pan no,Personal Details,Bank Details and upload Signature

Buy or Sell Mutual funds(Lump sum) and start SIP in just a moment through Biller Based ISIP.(Mobile & Internet Banking)

Top AMC to buy Mutual funds with Bank Level Security

Use the Goal Planning Calculator to Calculate your need based on of financial goals

No Transaction charges and No fees

Try Mutual funds investing as low as Rs.500 only

Investment without Demat Account

You can now save tax with Tax savings ELSS Funds (Under section 80c of the income tax act 1961)

*Security & Privacy:

Bank Grade system to safeguard the details of your mutual funds investment

Payment & Transaction:

All transaction are processed by Bombay Stock Exchange

BSE our Official transaction partner for all online mutual funds investments

we are Happy to Help you at, 9735445005/9735445440 (10am to 6pm - Monday to Friday,Except public Holiday)

Mail Us- fundznest@gmail.com

To Know more visit:-

www.fundznest.com