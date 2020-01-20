Kanooni Adhikar ( ) - Legal Rights is a Best App for knowing your legal rights in Hindi ...

***** Features of Kanooni Adhikar - Legal Rights in Hindi *****

> Knowing the times that we are in, we give you, an overview of some important legal rights for that every one must be aware of.

In order to live with dignity certain basic rights and freedoms are necessary, which all Human beings are entitled to, these bacic rights are called Human Rights.

The principle of gender equality is enshrined in the Indian Constitution in its Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties and Directive Principles.

The Constitution not only grants equality to women, but also empowers the State to adopt measures of positive discrimination in favour of women.

> This Application is available Full Version in free ...

> This application is following catagory of In order to live with dignity certain basic rights and freedoms are necessary, which all Human beings are entitled to,

these bacic rights are called Human Rights. The principle of gender equality is enshrined in the Indian Constitution in its Preamble, Fundamental Rights,

Fundamental Duties and Directive Principles, When you are preparing for the competitive exams for government jobs in India, the contain of this app is very useful to students,

This app is very useful for the students who are preparing for government entrance exams like UPSC, CSAT,RAS,IAS , PCS ,Bank PO ,IBPS, Bhartiya Samvidhan (Hindi),

Bhartiya Kanooni Dharaa, Indian Constitution, Banking Laws, Pati aur Patni Ke Adhikar, Constitution Of India in Hindi, Apne Adhikaro ko Samjhe (Hindi me) ...

Contract law

How is the transfer of criminal cases

Law of income tax

Law and human rights

Crime against body

Crime against Freedom (Section 359 & 374)

Code of penal procedure

Baal majadori aparadh va kanoon

Mahilaon ke hak

Property law

cyber crime

Consumer law

Law of safe environment

Contract law

How is the transfer of criminal cases

Criminology

Crime against life

Crime against body

Crime against Freedom (Section 359 & 374)

Article 370, Article 35A

Code of penal procedure

Law of income tax

Law and human rights

Corporate Laws

Criminal and Motor Accident Laws

Consumer Laws

Direct Tax Laws

Education / Science and Technology Laws

Environment Laws

Family Laws

Foreign Exchange Laws

Indirect Tax Laws

Intellectual Property Laws

IT Laws

Legal and Professional Laws

Media Laws

Medical and Health Laws

Miscellaneous Laws

NRI Related Laws

Political and Election Laws

Property Laws

Public Related Laws

Punjab State Laws

Service and Labour Laws

Stamp Laws

Repealed Laws

Defence Laws

Air Traffic Laws

Human Rights Laws

States Laws

Indian Law Books

It Is Free App..

You Can Run & Read This App Offline Also