Kanooni Adhikar ( ) - Legal Rights is a Best App for knowing your legal rights in Hindi ...
***** Features of Kanooni Adhikar - Legal Rights in Hindi *****
> Knowing the times that we are in, we give you, an overview of some important legal rights for that every one must be aware of.
In order to live with dignity certain basic rights and freedoms are necessary, which all Human beings are entitled to, these bacic rights are called Human Rights.
The principle of gender equality is enshrined in the Indian Constitution in its Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties and Directive Principles.
The Constitution not only grants equality to women, but also empowers the State to adopt measures of positive discrimination in favour of women.
Contract law
How is the transfer of criminal cases
Law of income tax
Law and human rights
Crime against body
Crime against Freedom (Section 359 & 374)
Code of penal procedure
Baal majadori aparadh va kanoon
Mahilaon ke hak
Property law
cyber crime
Consumer law
Law of safe environment
Criminology
Crime against life
Article 370, Article 35A
Corporate Laws
Criminal and Motor Accident Laws
Consumer Laws
Direct Tax Laws
Education / Science and Technology Laws
Environment Laws
Family Laws
Foreign Exchange Laws
Indirect Tax Laws
Intellectual Property Laws
IT Laws
Legal and Professional Laws
Media Laws
Medical and Health Laws
Miscellaneous Laws
NRI Related Laws
Political and Election Laws
Property Laws
Public Related Laws
Punjab State Laws
Service and Labour Laws
Stamp Laws
Repealed Laws
Defence Laws
Air Traffic Laws
Human Rights Laws
States Laws
Indian Law Books
