Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Fun Whale & My Dolphin Show Game For Kids Free for Android

By Free Kids Games Under 6 Year Old: Toddler Puzzles Free

Developer's Description

By Free Kids Games Under 6 Year Old: Toddler Puzzles

Fun Whale & My Dolphin Show Games For Kids Free - Is your little one a big lover of dolphins or whales?

If so, he or she is sure to love all of the animals found in the dolphin games free for kids app. This exciting activity app is filled with engaging Dolphin Sounds and Whale Sounds your little child can explore...

but the Fun Whale & My Dolphin Show Games For Kids Free doesn't end there. The activity app also comes with an Fun Dolphin Matching Game and a Beautiful Dolphin Show and Whale Puzzle Game.

Designed for 2 years and up. Gameplay is very simple and suited for younger children - when the sound of a sea animal: whale, orca or dolphin is played your kid needs to touch on a friendly picture of a correct animal.

Main features of the Fun Whale & My Dolphin Show Games For Kids Free

5 Real, high quality sounds of dolphins, whales and killer whale,

4 Cool Memory games of funny dolphin show pictures for memory improvement

4 Real, high quality puzzles for 3 difficulty level with dolphin and whale pictures

Free, Ads support development of future updates and new games for kids.

The Fun Whale & My Dolphin Show Games For Kids Free application is under active development, we always welcome your suggestion to improve "Dolphin show sounds and names" application.

Please send us email on appkeszito101 [-at-] gmail.com

Don't wait! Download now and have fun with Dolphin Show Games For Free!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now