Welcome to a new challenging multiplayer game where you need to eat fruits and kill your enemies. Collect more and more fruits to increase your size and become more powerful. With each fruit collection, you came bigger and stronger.

Your bigger size helps you to eat other players and grow faster to climb the leaderboard. Have fun and enjoy the game for long hours.

Game Features:

- Enjoy amazing game mechanics

- Incredible game graphics

- Easy and simple controls

- Eat, survive and become bigger

- Free to play anytime and anywhere