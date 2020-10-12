Join or Sign In

Fruits Vitamins & Vegetables Vitamins for Android

By Flamisoft Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Flamisoft Apps

Fruits and Vegetables Vitamins is an App that provides details of various vitamins, minerals and more information. You can find details about list of fruits, vegetables vitamins such as Vitamin A, Vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin D, Vitamin E. You can see the Nutritional facts of each fruits and vegetables like calories, water, protein, Carbs, Sugar, Fiber, Fat, vitamins.

You can pick a fruit or vegetable and have a look at the various nutrients and as well health benefits of each one.

Also one can use the search option to explore the fruit or vegetable of your choice.

If you like a fruit or vegetable, one can save it to favourites list for quick reference.

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
