Baby Preschool learn to read Fruit's Name easily! Memory Fruits Vocabulary for Kids

Grow a garden and Eat your Fruits, Toddlers!

Learn Fruits Name & Garden Farm is a memory learning game for kids to grow by growing and caring for fruits trees like apples trees, mango trees and pineapples trees so funny! Your little children will remember the fruit's names, shapes & colors easily in this memory puzzle game. And, the little babies will love to eat the healthy fruits in the gardens.

This education colorful game shows the fruits & vegetables' benefits - healthy, and also how to grow seeds and protect their trees from weather and bugs in the garden and farm.

Learning fruits name, size form and color is easy! Plant the seeds of fruits knowledge into your children's learning memory.

The perfect fruits puzzle game for babies, toddlers, preschoolers, kids before kindergarten!

HAPPY LITTLE TREES

- 9 types of funny fruits: Pick, plant and care for 9 types of colorful fruit trees! Apple, Strawberry, Cherry fruits are free to play!

- Plant and care fruit trees: Watch as seeds sprout into trees, and then bear fruit! It's magic! Fend off birds and bugs with fun, quick mini games thatll teach them real life tools.

- Fun educational story clips: Hilarious fruit cartoons shows the properties of each fruit rounds out the package!

No ads!

- Pronounce fruit names with phonics: Clear English in kids voice easily helps kids pronounce fruit names like a seasoned magic gardener!

- Expand your baby's field to grow 6 more fruits with a single in-game purchase!

Best fruit puzzle game for children 2-8 years old.

CANDY FRIENDS

Shie the stylish marshmallow

Choco the champion chocolate bar

Poppy the lollipop genius

B'gum the dozy gummy bear

Cob the playful candy corn

