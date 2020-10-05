Have you ever wondered about the variety of fruits that are in the world? If so, you came to the right place. Fruitly's main goals are to help you discover what kind of fruits are out there in the world and to give you a good understanding of their nutritional content. If you love fruit and what to know more about them, go ahead and download Fruitly!

**FEATURES**

1. Search through a list of 200+ fruits and find your favorite fruits.

2. Save your favorite fruits.

3. Learn more about a fruit's nutrition facts.