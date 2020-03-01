Play fruit jam Match 3 is a fun and addictive game to make a match! Unlimited life! Also lots of juice with jam! Hundreds of levels of fun and sweetness are waiting for you! Immerse yourself into this yummy jelly jam where garden strawberry, juicy with jam and delicious grapes are everywhere. Bomb your way out and enjoy the fun of addictive match 3!

In the fruit factory, you can find so many juicy with jam! Your mission is to collect jelly jam by connect fruits in the same color. The more jelly you blast, the greater score you will get! Different from puzzle games, you only have to link on three or more juicy fruit to have a great blast! Easy and fun!

HOW TO PLAY:

Match link 3 or Connect three or more same juice with jam to score points.

Archive the target points to level up.

Eliminate the more juicy jelly juice quickly can get extra scores.

Enjoy other various missions! Collect delicious juice and fruit ice-cream cones

Blast different sweet obstacles in different levels

Use booster and magic tools to blast! Blast more than 3 juicy fruit jam will create powerful booster, use them to fruit blast all the challenging obstacles and reach your goal.

Take on this deliciously sweet match 3 juice with jam alone or play with friends! Jelly Juice Match 3 is completely free to play but some in-game items may require payment.

Fruit Jam Match 3 FEATURES:

A Delicious matching puzzle game with cute characters & addictive levels!

The bomb juice with jam can eliminate around with multi color for more fun.

Totally free for all players and fascinating graphics with special design jelly jam Mania.

Unique match 3 puzzle with delicious juicy fruit jam swap!

Over 55.000 magical levels with more tons and challenges in juicy with jam matching 3 for endless FUN. Await you enjoy the app and we will update more levels time by time!

Unlimited life for you to enjoy this game unstop!

Special challenges such as break up all breads, chocolate and ice to pass levels

Different game modes make this jam games very addicting

Daily rewards and gifts are available! Free gift box for each level which helps you pass the level easier!

Easy and fun to play and control than candy juice with jam free

Many sweet candy & delicious Jelly Juice & Hateful thief

Leaderboards in friends, facebook connected, easy to sync progress on different devices.

Match more than 4 juice with jam to get the special bomb

With the colorful and powerful boosters, levels can be passed more easily

Fresh and cute juicy with jam

Super addictive jam games to kill your boring time

Play whenever and wherever you want: Can be played even without internet

SCORE TIPS:

Make a connect to Facebook, Challenge and compete with your friends inside the jam games and get rewarded to started for endless fun in Jelly Juice Match 3

SUPPORT UNIVERSAL APP

Enjoy the game with various devices. (Phones and Tablets)

Fruit Jam Match 3 is now the most popular casual puzzle game. Suitable for all countries and all languages.

Enjoy this delicious and addictive puzzle sweet game!

Thanks for playing!