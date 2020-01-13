Fruit Candy Bombs is a match 3 type game which is full of sweet fruits candy and amazing fruit bombs.

How to Play:

- Match 3 or more sweet fruit candy to score points

- Archive the target points to level up

- Eliminate the more sweet fruit candy quickly can get extra scores

- Use booster to pass the levels

Fruit Candy Bombs Features:

- More than 400 challenge levels

- Hundreds of sweet fruit candy

- Powerful booster and amazing combinations

- Amazing fruit bombs

- Play and enjoy fruit bombs without wifi

- 100% Free

Wish to enjoy fruit bombs adventure? Download Fruit Candy Bombs and play with your friends. This is your fruit kingdom!

Like us: https://www.facebook.com/Fruit-Candy-Bombs-159819704776684/?ref=br_rs