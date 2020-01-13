Fruit Candy Bombs is a match 3 type game which is full of sweet fruits candy and amazing fruit bombs.
How to Play:
- Match 3 or more sweet fruit candy to score points
- Archive the target points to level up
- Eliminate the more sweet fruit candy quickly can get extra scores
- Use booster to pass the levels
Fruit Candy Bombs Features:
- More than 400 challenge levels
- Hundreds of sweet fruit candy
- Powerful booster and amazing combinations
- Amazing fruit bombs
- Play and enjoy fruit bombs without wifi
- 100% Free
Wish to enjoy fruit bombs adventure? Download Fruit Candy Bombs and play with your friends. This is your fruit kingdom!
Like us: https://www.facebook.com/Fruit-Candy-Bombs-159819704776684/?ref=br_rs
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.