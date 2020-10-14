Join or Sign In

Frozen Ice Slushy & Popsicles for iOS

By Nikhil Khoda Free

Developer's Description

By Nikhil Khoda

Summers are coming and everyone will start feeling hot with warm wing blowing all around. Felling hot, so lets scream and cheer for it we are here with Frozen Slush and Ice Popsicles. In these Ice pops and slush maker salon you will learn to make, design, and decorate your own colourful popsicles, fruit pops / slush and yummy frozen desserts in different flavours! Several rainbow colours, shapes, decorations, moulds, flavours and juices to choose from! Frozen oranges, watermelons, strawberries, and other fruits will make their appearance more appealing.

Free features for kids ice Popsicle and frozen slush:

- 6 Different Ice Pop Mould Shapes

- 15 different flavours for kids rainbow ice popsicle

- 10 different sticks to select for ice popsicle

- 20 different colourful candy

- Amazing music and sound effects

- 10 Different Sprinkles as toppings for ice pop maker frozen

- 10 different Candy as toppings for snowy ice cone maker

- 10 different Fruits as toppings for frozen ice cream

- 6 amazing ice moulds for frozen slush

- 15 flavours for mouth watering for kids frozen slush

- 10 different cups design for frozen ice slush maker

- 10 Different Sprinkles as toppings for slushy maker

- 10 different Candy as toppings for summer slushy maker

- 10 different Fruits as toppings for frozen slush maker

On tap Creative Play for Kids! The Fun which never ends!

How to play:

- Use interactive tool controls to play frozen slush and Ice Popsicle

- Try different tools to make your kids frosty ice slushy and ice pops

- Mix various ingredients to create the unique flavour and colour for your rainbow desserts

- Decorate your ice slushy and ice popsicles pops in icy food maker frozen slush and ice popsicle with beautiful sprinkles, candies, fruits and straws in your frozen rainbow ice pops and slushy maker salon

- Tons of realistic cooking tools to play with for kids: ice cube mould, freezer with on/off feature, Ice trays, bowl, slush jugs, food blenders, cups, cream topping machine, juice machine, straws and so much more to explore

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
