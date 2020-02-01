X

Frozen Ice Juice Shop - Refreshing Kids With Exciting Flavors of Slush & Frozen Juices for iOS

By Waqas Pitafi Free

Your friends can not live without ice juice to kill this summer thirst.

Make Delicious Juices & Smoothies for you friends.

Be creative and have fun making healthy, delicious and colorful smoothies! Decorate them & serve them to your friends. You can choose from a huge variety of ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, wheat, milk, yogurt, cookies, chocolate candies and even ice cream.

With this creamy and healthy juice maker game you get so many options to choose from and all FREE and unlocked.

You can design and decorate your own juice container

Frozen Ice Juice Shop game is appropriate for EVERYONE: growing babies, toddlers, children and even adults who like cooking, making and serving fruit pop juices. Fruit pop juice Maker is the best app for making juices- better than any other making game and cooking game available for your phone.

So what are you waiting now? Unleash your juice making skills with Frozen Ice Juice Shop. It's easy and simple pocket game that has never been so easy before.

Features

-Cool Theme

-Different Exciting Flavours

-Beautiful Party Table Decorations

-Interesting Fun Experience

-Delicate juice glasses

-Beautiful Floral Arrangements

-Beautiful HD Graphics

-Easy Gameplay

What's new in version 1.0

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
