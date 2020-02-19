X

Frog Puzzle Logic Puzzles & Brain Training for Android

By Giyomu Games Free

Developer's Description

By Giyomu Games

Solve the 60 main puzzles or enjoy 440+ fun puzzles created by the community

Make your own puzzles, share them with your friends and the community

Game concept:

Put instructions on the platforms to tell the frog what to do. The frog must step on all the platforms before reaching the exit

New instructions and new obstacles are added as the game progresses

Frog Puzzle is made for people who want to think, relax and have fun.

It is ideal for people who like brain games, brain teasers, logic, math, algorithms, math puzzles, math games and IQ tests. It can also be used as an introduction for children to learn coding and programming.

Contain Ads:

You can decide to watch an ad to see hints/the solution of a puzzle

Offers in-app purchases:

You can buy new colors for the frog. It also removes the need to watch ads for the solutions

Storage permission:

It is only necessary if/when you want to scan an image from your device to add a puzzle that someone sent you

Credits:

kednar for the cute frog model: https://www.blendswap.com/user/kednar (rigging and animations done by me)

Benjamin Mastripolito (Lemoncreme) for the main title music: https://freesound.org/people/Lemoncreme/sounds/203099/

All these people from freesound.org for various sounds I used: korground, music-boy, reitanna, herbertboland, fins, inspectorj, corentin faucher, kyster, drminky, katzlbt, rutgermuller, rioforce, akshaylaya, thalamus lab, math, mickmon, scalak

Tepid Monkey Fonts for the font: http://www.1001fonts.com/eighty-percent-caps-font.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.3.4

General

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
Version 5.3.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
