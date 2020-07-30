Join or Sign In

Friendship Day Wishes Photo Frames & Cards for Android

By iYogeetech Free

The Friendship Day is the perfect day to reach out to all your friends with our warm and cute Happy Friendship Day Wishes.

This app have exclusively collection of Cards, GIF, Wishes, Greetings and Photo Frame for Friendship Day. Friendship Day Wishes app are the best way to send greetings and wishes. You can easily share, copy and download any greetings easily.

App Categories:

GIF: Collections of GIF for this Friendship Day

Cards: Collections of eCards for this Friendship Day

Quotes: Collections of Quotes for this Friendship Day

Photo Frame: Collections of Photo Frame for this Friendship Day

Friendship Day Wishes can be used as:

1. Happy Friendship Day Wishes

2. Friendship Day Ecard

3. Friendship Day Image

4. Friendship Day GIF

5. Friendship Day Quotes

6. Friendship Day Status

7. Friendship Day Cards 2020

8. Friendship Day Greetings

9. Friendship day Photo Frame

Wish You a Happy Friendship Day 2020.

What's new in version 1.3

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
