Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Frequent Rockers WJJO 94.1 for iOS

By Mighty Loud Enterprises Free

Developer's Description

By Mighty Loud Enterprises

Have a say in what we play! With the JJO Frequent Rocker app, you can tell us exactly what you think of every song we play! And when you do, you earn points that can be used to bid on incredible premiums in our auction room. Rate songs, earn points, get stuff!

There's more you can do with the Frequent Rocker app:

- Listen live to Solid Rock 94.1 JJO, Madison's Rock Station.

- Rate every song we play, and earn points when you do!

- Create your Frequent Rocker profile, connect with other listeners and station staff.

- Participate in surveys to earn points.

- Share your personal Top 10 highest-rated songs on your social network profiles.

- Check-in to station promoted concerts and events to earn points.

- Sound off! Record :15 of audio in the app and upload it to the on-air DJ.

- Upload pictures taken at concerts and events.

- Interact directly with the on-air DJ via text message.

- Access the complete JJO concert and events calendar.

Note: This app is design for uses on iPhone only.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2.19

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 3.2.19

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now